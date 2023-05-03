ChatGPT: Samsung Bans Employees From Using AI

Samsung Electronics has prohibited employees in its mobile and appliances divisions from utilizing generative AI services such as ChatGPT, the firm announced on Tuesday, following incidents of “misuse” of the technology.

Since the launch of Microsoft-backed ChatGPT in November, there has been a surge in interest in artificial intelligence chatbots.

ChatGPT created a global phenomenon by generating essays, songs, examinations, and even news pieces from quick suggestions. Critics have expressed concern about how ChatGPT and its competitors acquire and process data.

In recent months, major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs have banned or restricted their employees’ use of ChatGPT-like platforms.

This move came after Samsung employees disclosed critical information three times. This occurred when a few Samsung workers were given access to sensitive data in ChatGPT. The provided data has apparently become a permanent part of the AI’s learning database.

Among the sensitive information entered into the generative AI tools is semiconductor equipment measurement data.

On Monday, Samsung informed staff in one of its largest divisions about the new policy. “Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing both internally and externally,” according to the notification.

“While this interest is focused on the utility and efficiency of these platforms, there are growing concerns about the security risks posed by generative AI.”

The document also states specifically that this change was made in response to increased concerns about the accidental exposure of internal source code to the AI. Because the information is now being fed into the AI’s database, it could appear in response to an inquiry made by any user in any part of the world. The new restriction prohibits the use of generative AI tools on Samsung-owned devices, such as PCs, tablets, and phones.

Notably, the email indicates that Samsung employees who fail to follow the security requirements may face disciplinary action, including termination.

