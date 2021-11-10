Charles Soludo: 6 Quick Things to Know About The Newly Elected Anambra Governor

November 10, 2021 161

The gubernatorial election in Anambra State which seemed nearly like an impossible feat has been concluded and a new governor has been elected.

With a huge margin, Prof. Charles Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has been declared the winner of the Anambra state governorship election.

Soludo is not new in the political system, he is a renowned national figure that has played prominent roles in national development.

Here are six important things you need to know about the newly elected Anambra state governor.

1. First Class Economics Graduate

Soludo was born on July 28, 1960, in Isuofia- Aguata, LGA, Anambra state. He studied Economics at the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he bagged a B.Sc (First Class Hons) in 1984.

Despite losing his mom at a tender age, Soludo kept a high-flyer status in school.

2. Award-Winning Student

The APGA governorship candidate was a prolific macroeconomist, he obtained his three degrees and then a professorship at the University of Nigeria in Nsukka, Enugu State.

For his first degree at UNN, the former CBN governor clinched the departmental and Faculty prizes as best graduating student.

Soludo also bagged his PhD (1989) in Econometrics/Monetary Economics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and won the Vice-Chancellor’s award.

3. An Extraordinary Lecturer and Author

Prof. Charles, who is popularly known as a public policy expert and politician, started his lecturing career at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

By 1999, Soludo became a visiting professor at the Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, USA, and also a lecturer at Oxford, Cambridge, and Warwick University. In addition, has also been a guest scholar at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Brookings Institution.

4. Legendary Consultant

The Aguata born economist has worked as a consultant for numerous international firms such as the African Development Bank (AfDB), Abidjan, The World Bank, Washington DC, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington, DC, and so on.

5. Appointee of two presidents (Obasanjo & Buhari)

Based on his wealth of knowledge and expertise, Professor Soludo was invited to serve his country in 2003 as the Chief Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Planning Commission of Nigeria. In May 2004, he was made governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also in 2019, due to his impressive work while in charge of the CBN, Soludo was named as a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council.

6. Father of Six

Aside from being a public figure, Prof. Soludo is a proud husband to Mrs Money Soludo and a father of six children. One of his children, Ozonna is a musician, making waves in the Nigerian music industry.