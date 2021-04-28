Chandler Institute of Governance Ranks Nigeria Third Worst in Global Good Governance Index

April 28, 2021 150

The Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), a global non-profit organisation, has ranked Nigeria as the third-worst country in its inaugural good government index.

The inaugural Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) was launched on Monday in Singapore.

The report taps from over 50 open data sources from global organisations.

The organisation said the index measured the effectiveness of governments in 104 countries globally, made up of 34 indicators, which are organised into seven pillars: leadership and foresight; robust laws and policies; strong institutions; financial stewardship; attractive marketplace; global influence and reputation; and helping people rise.

Nigeria, however, scored 0.319 points and emerged 102 out of 104 countries on the index, followed by Zimbabwe and Venezuela coming 103 and 104, respectively, on the list.

Finland comes first with 0.848 points followed by Switzerland, Singapore, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

Mauritius, with an index score of 0.567 is ranked 38 on the list to become Africa’s best performer, followed by Rwanda and Botswana at number 53 and 57, respectively.

“The governance competition is the most important contest in the world today; it is the deciding factor in whether nations prosper,” Richard Chandler, founder of the organisation, said.

“Well-governed countries attract capital and talent, which enable marketplace innovation, leading to strong companies and vibrant economies. This, in turn, enables greater investment in public services, creating a virtuous cycle.

“Launching the inaugural Index in the middle of a global pandemic has reinforced the positive impact of good governance, as well as the dangerous consequences of weak government. Lessons must be learned, and urgently, as governments tackle the critical challenges to the sustainability of our planet and well-being of our communities, while building strong and prosperous nations. ”

The organisation noted that the report is the world’s most comprehensive index of governance quality and outcomes.

The development comes weeks after StatiSense, a data technology company, ranked Nigeria third on a list of countries with the highest unemployment rate globally.