UEFA Champions League: Leipzig vs Manchester United Possible Lineups, Team News

December 8, 2020022
Manchester United’s fate lies in its hand as the English Club need a win against German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig to progress to the next round in the UEFA Champions League tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side performance has not been too impressive in the League but has been able to show some dramatic display on the continent.

The Red Devils is tie on 9 points with Paris Saint-German and Leipzig but stay on top of the group on goal difference.

A win or draw will see Man United progress to the next round when they take on Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena this evening.

Leipzig vs Manchester United Team News

United number one goalkeeper, David de Gea returns to the team; the Spaniard has been out for some days due to injury.

De Gea returning to the line-up will boost the team but they will miss the service of their informed Brazillian midfielder, Fred who was sent off against PSG in their matchday 5 games.

Also, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani both picked up injury problems in the 3-1 win at West Ham at the weekend, and both miss the trip to Germany.

Leipzig vs Manchester United Possible Lineups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Mukiele, Orban, Konaté, Angelino; Haidara, Kampl, Sabitzer; Nkunku, Olmo; Poulsen
Out: Laimer (knee), Klostermann (knee), Henrichs (knee), Hwang (illness), Upamecano (suspended)

Man. United: De Gea; Tuanzebe, Maguire, Lindelöf; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Pogba, Telles; Bruno Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford
Out: Fred (suspended), Martial (muscular), Cavani (muscular)

