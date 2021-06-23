fbpx
Chaka Receives SEC’s First Fintech License

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Chaka Receives SEC’s First Fintech License

June 23, 2021085
Chaka Receives SEC’s First Fintech License

Digital Investment Platform, Chaka, has announced that it has obtained a Digital Sub-Broker/Sub-Broker Serving Multiple Brokers Through a Digital Platform License from the Securities Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC).

A statement on Wednesday said this makes Chaka the first recipient of the newly created license by the SEC.

The new licence, according to the company, is part of the commission’s efforts to foster regulation within the investment-tech space, to ensure the safety of the investing public while encouraging innovation within the sector. 

Commenting on the new license acquisition, Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder & CEO, Chaka Technologies said “We are honoured to be the foremost fintech company to receive SEC’s first Fintech license in Nigeria, the Digital Sub-Broker license.

“For us, this is an important step towards achieving our vision to level the playing field for African investors, and a defining moment for the future of digital investments in Nigeria, and Africa at large. 

“Receiving this new license will enable us to continue to power on our mission to enable digital investing for businesses and individuals in the country and beyond.”

READ ALSO: FG Threatens To Sue Airlines Flouting Disability Act

He added, “As Nigeria remains an attractive hive for fintech innovation, this new license from the SEC is the much-needed guide to help safeguard the investing public amid the ever-evolving landscape.

“This license represents a significant milestone for all players within this industry, and we are confident that it will strengthen efforts towards fostering further growth and transformation.

“We are proud to set this precedent and are excited for the long-term impact of this new regulation and what it signals for the future.

“We are also thankful for the continued trust from our investors and partners, as we remain committed to fulfilling their needs”, Osibodu said.

About Author

Chaka Receives SEC’s First Fintech License
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NCC Dispels Fear Over Mass Disconnection Of Phone Lines [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 11, 20210382

Nigeria Loses 1.64 Million High-Speed Internet Connections In November

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has lost about 1.64 million 3G and 4G connections between October and November last year, the latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commissio
Read More
January 7, 20150121

Nigerian Equities Market Open On Bearish Note On First Day Of Trading

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The first day of trading in 2015 for the Nigerian equities market saw it shedding  N240 billion, an indication of profit taking by some investors. The marke
Read More
Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu’s Wealth Plunges By $748m BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERFEATURESNEWSLETTER
May 6, 202102521

Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu’s Wealth Plunges By $748m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The wealth of the three richest men in Nigeria – Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu- collectively plunged by $749 million on Thursday, May 6,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.