Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu, Bags MAN’s Special Recognition Award

November 4, 20210154
Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu Bags MAN’s Special Recognition Award

The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc,Chief Kola Jamodu has bagged the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) special recognition award.

The award was bestowed on him at a special dinner in commemoration of the  Association’s 50th anniversary held recently in Abuja.

According to the President, Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria(MAN),Mr. Mansur Ahmed, the award was presented to Chief Jamodu in recognition of his immense contribution to the growth of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

“No doubt, Chief Kola Jamodu has shown exceptional commitment to the growth of the sector over the years. The impact and the  outcome of the reforms we are now seeing is as a result of his contribution.

“Apart from that, he is also a worthy ambassador of the association who is always keen on championing causes that would promote the best interest of local manufacturers while also ensuring that locally manufactured goods become globally competitive”, Ahmed said.

While congratulating the Chairman on the award, The Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi described the recognition as a well-deserved one considering the commitment and passion of the the awardee to ensuring that the manufacturing sector becomes a critical driver  of growth for the Nigerian economy.

“Chief Kola Jamodu is truly deserving of this honour given his contribution in various business or economic activities in the manufacturing sector to inspiring socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the board and management of Nigerian Breweries Plc, I would like to express  our hearty congratulations to our chairman”, Essaadi said.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Jamodu noted that MAN remains a critical stakeholder in formulating industrial policy  and achieving Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the leadership of MAN for the honour bestowed on him promising that he would continue to lend necessary support and proffer ideas that would make the manufacturing sector the mainstay of the Nigerian economy.

“I sincerely appreciate the association for this huge honour. This means a lot to me and would further motivate me to contribute my part in making sure that the industry fulfil its potential”, he said.

