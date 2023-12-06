Chairman, Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Honors Late Olabode Agusto At Tribute Service

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, esteemed figure and dedicated philanthropist, paid heartfelt tribute to the late Olabode Agusto during a solemn service at Harbour Point today. The event, attended by notable dignitaries, including former Lagos state deputy governor Femi Pedro, Fola Adeola and his wife, Herbert Wigwe, was a poignant moment of remembrance.

In reflecting on the legacy of Late Olabode Agusto, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede expressed, Bode’s impact reverberates through our hearts and the broader community. He revered his heritage, a true Nigerian. His unwavering dedication to excellence and service has left an indelible mark on us all. In paying tribute, we celebrate a life well-lived and honor the enduring contributions of a remarkable individual with strong leadership qualities, good character, and strength. .”

The gathering of esteemed guests, including prominent personalities from various spheres, underscored the significance of Olabode Agusto’s legacy. The tribute service served as a moment of collective reflection, honoring a man whose influence touched many lives.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, known for his commitment to philanthropy and positive societal impact, joins the community in expressing condolences to the family and friends of Late Olabode Agusto. As we commemorate a life rich in accomplishments, let us draw inspiration from the legacy he leaves behind.