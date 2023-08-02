Chain Reactions Africa Leverages Growth Plan, Appoints Nkiru Oguadinma As Executive Director, Growth 

In keeping with its recently announced ambitious 10-year growth strategy, leading public relations and reputations management consultancy, Chain Reactions Africa has announced the appointment of Nkiru Oguadinma, an accomplished Marketing and Business Growth Expert as its Executive Director, Growth. In her new role, Nkiru will be part of the executive management team and responsible for driving the company’s growth plan across key sectors in Africa.

The Nigerian marketing communications industry has been on the path of resurgence, following the general downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which affected businesses globally. But since January 2022, Chain Reactions Africa has however been bullish in its growth plan following its unveiling of a 10-year growth plan aimed at using the diversity of its team members’ skills across advisory, advertising, digital marketing, experiential marketing, audio visual production and brand management in extending its business portfolios to service a wider clientele base beyond public relations.

With her with over 20 years’ experience working across the different sectors of the economy, including banking, healthcare, insurance, public sector and the marketing communication industry, Nkiru will drive Chain Reactions Africa’s efforts to build significant connections, drive transformative growth and unlock full potentials of the organisation.

Nkiru who has managed a combined business operation yielding billions of naira in gross billing, wields an uncanny ability and skill-set to provide creative, innovative, enthusiastic and forward-thinking leadership and guidance. These experiences have come in Corporate Strategy, Marketing & Communications, Corporate Communication, Brand Management, Consumer Experience Design, Revival and Management, Experiential Marketing, Business Development, Media Strategy, Planning & Buying, PR and Commercial Excellence, serving brands across spectrum.

She has worked on brands such as NIMASA, NDDC, Rivers State Government, Edo State Government, Ministry of Agriculture, Total Nigeria, NLNG, FCMB, Peugeot, AIICO, Hygeia, First Bank, Unilever, DUSSE, PZ Cussons, Bristow, South African Airways, British Council, Red Bull, KFC, UNICEF, NESG, Nigerian Bar Association, Vanguard, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), AXA Mansard, Unilever, Hygeia, KEDCO, Phillip Morris International (PMI), Abinbev, Monster, among others.

Commenting on the appointment, Chain Reactions’ Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Israel Jaiye Opayemi said, “Nkiru Oguadinma’s appointment is an integral and intentional part of our bullish strategic 10-year growth plan. She will be harnessing all our talents behind that single minded goal of growth for our business and growth for our clients’ businesses.”

“We are delighted having Nkiru bring her over two decades of rich experience in brand management in the banking sector and her knowledge of the public sector space into our vibrant team.”

Opayemi also disclosed that the growth process has manifested in Chain Reactions Africa opening its Abuja operations close to the seat of government in Asokoro. “We intend to provide strong policy and strategic communications support to the Federal government and other State governments who will need our services.”

Prior to joining Chain Reactions Africa, Nkiru was the Group Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) for RedSlate (Group) Limited, a growth marketing group in Lagos. She has also served as Group Director, Marketing & Business Development for Verdant Zeal Marketing Communications Group, with two international branches in key locations across the West Coast of Africa.

She was the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at HYGEIA Group, where she was responsible for the entire marketing function, overseeing brand and marketing concerns for Lagoon Hospital, Hygeia HMO, and other subsidiaries of the Group. She was also the Group Head, Corporate Communications for AIICO Insurance Plc, and a manager in various capacities at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Nigeria.

Nkiru is a Board member of the Thrive MFB, Nigeria. She chairs and has served on select committees that enables her to contribute significantly to Corporate Strategy and Operations Management of reputable organisations in both public and private sectors.

An Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) UK, Nkiru has an MBA from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management, Manchester UK; an MSc. in Human Resource Management and Development from the University of Salford, Manchester UK, a BSc. in Marketing from the University of Calabar. A member of WIMBIZ, she has several certifications from the Lagos Business School (LBS), Jack Canfield Coaching Institute (USA), Global Customer Experience Management Professional Group (GCEM) Hong Kong, and Landmark Education USA, among others.

A transformational coach and trainer, culture and talent management consultant, organisational development and design expert, Nkiru is also a prolific writer and author of the book, ‘Made in Heaven’. She is also the founder of The MADE Forum which focuses on the development and strengthening of skills, instincts, abilities, and resources that organizations and individuals require to survive, adapt, and thrive in the fast-changing business environment.