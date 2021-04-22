fbpx
Chad: "We Are Beefing Up Security At Our Borders" – Defence Minister

April 22, 2021
The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has revealed that the security at the borders has been strengthened to avoid mass infiltration of Chadian refugees into Nigeria.

Magashi stated this on Thursday during a state house briefing, noting that the move became necessary following recent developments in Chad.

Mahamat, son of the late President Idriss Deby, took over as leader of Chad following his father’s death on Tuesday.

Mahamat was appointed to lead a military council set up after his father was killed by rebel forces.

There are concerns of civil unrest as Mahamat’s emergence as president is contrary to the constitutional protocol that the speaker of the parliament should take over power in the absence of the president, or in case he dies.

Speaking at the media briefing on Thursday, Magashi expressed optimism that security forces will adequately address the situation should there be crisis.

“We are beefing up security at our borders, following the developments in Chad,” he said.

“When we heard of the death of the Chadian president, the government took action immediately. We beefed up security on our borders with Chad, not to allow the influx of Chadian refugees into Nigeria.

“If there’s no security in Chad, there will be a lot of trouble for all neighbouring countries. But thankfully, we have a lot of ongoing military cooperation, through the MNJTF, which we expect to continue. We remain mindful of our borders and developments in Chad.

“The task of ensuring security is not for the security and law enforcement agencies alone. It must be seen as a collective effort that requires credible intelligence that can best be provided by local communities.”

Chad: “We Are Beefing Up Security At Our Borders” – Defence Minister
