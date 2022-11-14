CFM’s Market Activities Gain Recognition At FMDQ 2022 Gold Awards

Crown Flour Mill Limited, a leading flour-milling firm and subsidiary of Olam Agri Nigeria, an agribusiness with interests and investments in food, feed, and fibre, has won the FMDQ Gold Award for the Most Active Corporate in the FX Futures Market for the year 2022. The award was presented to the firm at a ceremony that was held on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

CFM emerged as the Most Active Corporate (Domestic) in the FX Futures Market, in the secondary market category. The Olam Agri group has been the recipient of this award 3 times in the last couple of years. These top recognitions offer a bold appraisal of the firm’s contribution to the local financial market and the economy at large.

Speaking on the significance of this feat FMDQ Gold Awards, Sudhir Goenka, Chief Financial Officer, Olam Agri Nigeria, said, “The latest FMDQ award is a testament to our robust operating capacity which has continued to engender growth in the economy. It also underlines our unyielding commitment to sustaining operational excellence, engendering diversity, and improving liquidity position through impactful participation in the national food and agriculture value chain.”

In the same vein, Ashish Pande, the Country Head, Olam Agri Nigeria, emphasized, “We continue to raise the bar in the production of safe, secure and affordable packaged food for the Nigerian market, while delivering strong impact in key segments of the economy. Seeds for the Future Foundation, our signature CSR vehicle, was recently launched by his excellency Prof. Yemi Osibanjo SAN GCON, and was bestowed the National Productivity Order of Merit award by his excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR. The foundation prioritises support for farmers and farming communities, education and skills development for young people, women empowerment, and delivery of health and nutrition systems across the country”

He thanked the FMDQ team for the award recognition. He promised that the latest recognition would spur the business to scale its economic participatory efforts.

Now in its fifth term, the FMDQ Gold Awards has since its inauguration identified key players who have demonstrated excellence and diversity in the fixed income, foreign exchange and derivatives markets; driving development through their activities and raising the standards of the domestic integrated financial market.

On the thrust of the FMDQ Gold Awards, Kaodi Ugoji, the Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group, explained, “The FMDQ GOLD Awards 2022 is designed to acknowledge market participants who have been instrumental in fostering the growth of FMDQ’s markets, from October 2021 to September 2022.”