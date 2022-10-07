CEO OF Nigerian Fintech NowNow, Sahir Berry, Bags Fintech Leader of the Year Award

Sahir Berry, CEO and Co-founder of NowNow Digital Systems, has emerged as the ‘Fintech Leader of the Year’ at the recently concluded 2022 Leaders in Fintech Awards.

Organized annually in Dubai by Entrepreneur Middle East, a leading market intelligence organization, the award recognizes top companies, technologies, and products in the global fintech market that have proven exceptional in areas of innovation, creativity and hard work.

Mr Sahir Berry was awarded the highest honour in acknowledgement of his innovative and leadership skills that have driven NowNow to deliver high-capacity services through its digital payments services, security innovation, and SME ‘Business in a Box’ solution; with the goal of boosting financial inclusion across Africa.

Expressing his gratitude and appreciation for being awarded such a prestigious honour, Sahir Berry said: “It brings me immense pleasure and honour to receive this distinguished award, on behalf of not only myself but the entire NowNow team. Since we began our journey, NowNow has championed innovation and operational excellence, working relentlessly to carefully construct a dynamic ecosystem of financial solutions, products, and services for our consumers.

We are thrilled to see our work and achievements being honoured for its innovative technology solutions, a clear testament to how much NowNow resonates with consumers, enterprises, and agents in pushing the boundaries of financial inclusion. As we go on, we promise to continue creating solutions spanning digital banking, personal finance, lending, payments, and investments that revolutionise our financial ecosystem,” he concluded.

The award comes a year after NowNow’s emergence as the “Best Mobile Fintech Solution” at the 2021 Leaders in Fintech awards, in recognition of its exceptional results in helping the financial services industry move forward through innovations with proven fintech solutions.

NowNow Nigeria is a mobile payment solution whose mission is innovating and creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa. NowNow seeks to bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked and to see that the use of cash and leather wallets are completely eliminated. NowNow is advocating and re-enforcing the need to use e-wallets as the wallet for the future, available on iOS and Android.