Central Bank of Nigeria Service Charter

This Charter outlines how the Bank commits to engage with its external customers in meeting their expectations of service. It also states how they can make complaints about service failure and suggestions for improvement.



PURPOSE OF THE SERVICE CHARTER

The Service Charter reiterates our commitment to effective and prompt service delivery to our stakeholders and customers. It enables our customers to know the range of services provided by the Bank, as well as the standards on which these services would be provided.

It equally states the redress procedures in the event of service failure from any of our service windows. The Charter applies to all stakeholders and customers of the Bank.

Download the full report Here