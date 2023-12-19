Central Bank of Nigeria Service Charter

Tinubu Orders Osayande To Investigate CBN, Related Affairs

This Charter outlines how the Bank commits to engage with its external customers in meeting their expectations of service. It also states how they can make complaints about service failure and suggestions for improvement.

PURPOSE OF THE SERVICE CHARTER

The Service Charter reiterates our commitment to effective and prompt service delivery to our stakeholders and customers. It enables our customers to know the range of services provided by the Bank, as well as the standards on which these services would be provided.

It equally states the redress procedures in the event of service failure from any of our service windows. The Charter applies to all stakeholders and customers of the Bank.

Download the full report Here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here