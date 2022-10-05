Celebrating Teachers On World Teachers’ Day 2022

Teachers’ day! I can not imagine what the world would be like without education. Just as education is important, so are teachers.

All over the world, they are very special, and they do all that they can to make sure that their students understand what they are learning and that they excel.

In 1994, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared October 5 to be World Teachers’ Day, commemorating the historic day on which a special intergovernmental conference convened by UNESCO in Paris adopted the UNESCO/ILO Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

This recommendation outlines the rights and responsibilities of teachers, as well as international standards for initial and continuing education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions.

Since its adoption, the recommendation has been regarded as an important set of guidelines for promoting their status in the interest of quality education.

Teachers’ day is celebrated not just in Nigeria but all around the world. They go through a great length to impact us and even the society.

They impact the society by teaching us right from day care, Sunday school or even kindergarten even up till our further studies or adult education

No matter the educational level, teachers/tutors are right by our side or in front of the boards, ready to help us with our professional/academic growth.

So today, BizWatch Nigeria celebrates all the teachers all around the world.

2022 theme

The theme is “The transformation of education begins with teachers.” The United Nations (UNESCO) chose this theme to honor the determined and diligent efforts during the critical stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the world advances, the mode of education has shifted from traditional teaching to technical, skilled, professional, and virtual education. The United Nations (UNESCO) suggested this theme to honor the efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salary

On Tuesday, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) urged state governors who owe teachers salary arrears to use their remaining months in office to pay off the arrears.

Dr Mike Ike-Ene, the union’s Secretary-General, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Ike-Ene, many state governors owe primary and secondary school teachers months of back pay.

“Many of these teachers have lamented over the inability and irregularities of the state to pay their salaries as and when due following the current economic situation in the country.

“Some state governments owe primary school teachers a backlog of salaries ranging from four to 18 months,” he said.

He did, however, commend state governors for their commitment to paying salaries on time.

Concerning the new teacher salary scale, the secretary general stated that the union and the Federal Government were still working on its implementation.

Ike-Ene stated that the new retirement age of 60 to 65 years and 35 to 40 years of service had been implemented to 90 percent.

Kwara declares work-free day

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has declared today (Wednesday) a work-free day for all primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

According to a statement signed by Peter Amogbonjaye, Press Secretary in the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, the gesture was made to allow teachers in the state to celebrate the day.

According to the statement, Mrs Mary Adeosun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, announced the state government’s decision in her office on Tuesday.