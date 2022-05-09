Cedrus Set To Boost Investment And Bridge Infrastructure Gap In Nigeria, Africa – CEO

May 9, 2022 66

Olubusayo Adeniyi, the Chief Executive Officer of Cedrus Group Africa, has stated that the company is bridging the infrastructural gap in order to boost investment in Africa and the country.

He addressed during a press conference in Lagos ahead of the company’s planned ‘Cedrus 5,000 Plus Africa SMEs’ program, which aims to position SMEs as greater players locally and internally.

Adeniyi said, “Cedrus Group Africa is an investment banking firm. We are globally minded and Africa-focused. We actually exist for the purpose of bridging the gap in infrastructure in Africa and every other jurisdiction we are represented.

“We discovered that Africa has not actually been an investment origination and destination. We are here to use innovative means to provide investment solutions to various needs.

“We have dynamic experienced people within the field of investment providing investment solution. We have actually started to provide the solution to both government institutions and corporation, individuals and as many that will come across our needs.”