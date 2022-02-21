fbpx

CDC/BII Partners FirstBank To Support Women And Small Business Owners With US$100 Million Credit Facility

February 21, 20220118
How To Apply, Qualify For First Bank's Loan

CDC Group, the UK Government’s development finance institution, announced today a US$100 million finance facility to First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank). This new facility will direct funding to women-owned and led businesses as well as to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

The deal will support FirstBank, one of Nigeria’s largest banking groups, to deliver financial solutions that help to address the challenge of limited access to capital faced by underbanked and underserved groups in the country. As part of the new facility, a minimum of US$30 million will be allocated in the form of credit lines to women entrepreneurs. The facility will also support FirstBank’s ‘FirstGem’ gender-focused services offering, which takes steps to promote gender inclusion by improving lending and support to female entrepreneurs.

The new partnership between CDC, which will be renamed British International Investment in April, and FirstBank demonstrates a shared mission to spur sustainable, productive and inclusive growth in Nigeria.

CDC’s commitment will facilitate an expanded offer by FirstBank to its clientele, which will accelerate financial inclusion and increase opportunities for marginalised groups, including an estimated 59 million unbanked Nigerians, to participate in the country’s formal economy. As such, the partnership will capitalise on FirstBank’s expansive network of over 700 branches and 150,000+ agents, leveraging its market-leading expertise to scale financial solutions to underbanked entrepreneurs and populations.

In addition, CDC/BII will support FirstBank with a technical assistance programme which will build on the Bank’s knowledge base of the women-led and women-owned businesses in its portfolio, strengthening the Bank’s technical capabilities and ability to reinforce its commitment to gender-based initiatives. This will enable the Bank to further leverage the facility to provide vital funding to scale business growth across Nigeria’s market – increasing job creation and improving livelihoods throughout the country.

The facility’s target to increase financial inclusion and opportunities for women qualifies this facility under the 2x Challenge – a commitment by the development finance institutions (DFIs) of the G7 to mobilise capital to support increased economic empowerment for women in emerging economies. Moreover, the US$100 million commitment aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 Gender Equality and Goal 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Nick O’Donohoe, Chief Executive of CDC Group, said: “Promoting financial inclusion is a key component for advancing sweeping productive and sustainable growth across both rural and urban areas in Nigeria. This facility will channel CDC’s flexible and long-term capital toward expanding the financial solutions made available to women entrepreneurs, who are often the drivers of small business ideas and services to their communities.   

“Our commitment demonstrates a deepening of British partnership with Nigeria’s businesses, as we collaborate to unlock the potential for entrepreneurial success and economic growth across the country.”

Adesola Adeduntan, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank said:Beyond the mutual benefits this partnership offers to both organisations, this transaction offers yet, another occasion for FirstBank to contribute immensely, to the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals.

“Enabling financial inclusion for SMEs has been a strategic priority for FirstBank over the last 128 years.  Similarly, FirstBank has been at the forefront of financially empowering women-owned and women-led businesses on the continent.  This partnership with CDC/BII offers a fantastic opportunity to accelerate the momentum.

“At FirstBank, we remain ever committed to fostering financial inclusion, creating wealth for the underserved, enhancing access to quality education and health care, improving lives and empowering women.”

CDC/BII Partners FirstBank To Support Women And Small Business Owners With US$100 Million Credit Facility
