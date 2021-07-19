CCT Chairman Files Lawsuit Challenging Senate’s Power To Probe Assault Incident

July 19, 2021 152

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, has filed a lawsuit against the Senate and Clement Sargwak, a security guard.

The CCT Chairman was involved in an altercation with a security guard which resulted in the physical assault of the guard. The incident which occurred in March was caught in a video recording in which the CCT boss could be seen hitting a security man who had told him his vehicle was parked in the wrong space at a popular plaza in Abuja.

The CCT spokesperson, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, stated that the guard was rude and did not offer a reasonable explanation why Umar should not park his vehicle in the said space.

Umar was invited by the Senate committee on ethics following a petition that was submitted over the incident.

But in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/671/2021, Umar is challenging the authority of the upper legislative chamber to investigate the incident.

“Whether the purported case of assault which allegedly took place at Banex Plaza on March 29, 2021, forms part of the matters the 1st defendant is constitutionally empowered to investigate,” the originating summons reads.

“Whether the 1st defendant (senate) and its committee, that is, the 3rd defendant, are competent to investigate and/ or invite the plaintiff in relation to the investigation of the allegation of assault leveled against him.

“Whether the powers of the 1st defendant to conduct the investigation are not by and/or subject to provisions of sections 88 and 89 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, 1999 and are not exercisable for the purposes of making law and exposing corruption, inefficiency or waste in the execution of administration of laws within its legislative competence and in the disbursement or administration of funds appropriated by the 1st defendant.

“Whether the 1st defendant’s move to conduct an investigative hearing on the petition before it is not unconstitutional and does not amount to an unwarranted usurpation of the functions of the police and of the courts of competent jurisdiction.”

Speaking with journalists over the weekend, Ayo Akinyelure, chairman of the senate ethics committee, said the lawmakers will still go ahead with the probe.

“He may not come, but the committee will still have a session on the matter and other petitions before it next week Tuesday,” Akinyelure said.