CCT Chairman Appears Before Senate Panel Over Alleged Assault

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct of Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, has appeared before the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions after he reportedly assaulted a security guard.

Umar appeared before the Senate panel on Tuesday following a petition presented by Istifanus Gyang, senator representing Plateau north.

He was caught on video ‘assaulting’ Clement Sagwak, a security man, at a popular plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

He was seen kicking the guard, who later revealed that Umar threatened to jail him.

“He (Umar) said he is going to jail me; that he has jailed lots of people and they cannot come out unless he says so. He said he is the one that is fighting Saraki (Bukola Saraki, former senate president) and many people,” Sagwak had said.

After the incident, Timzing Ramnap, counsel to the security guard, petitioned the senate through Gyang, urging the red chamber to probe the matter.

At the panel’s sitting, Umar said he had not been formally served with a summon to appear before the senators.

He then asked for a week to respond to the allegation against him.

However, Ayo Akinyelure, chairman of the ethics committee, gave him two weeks to respond, with his next appearance expected to be on May 18.