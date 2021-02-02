CCECC Connects Apapa Port To Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

February 2, 2021 25

The Lagos-Ibadan rail line has been connected to the rail tracks in Apapa port in Lagos. This is according to China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), the construction firm handling the project.

The CCECC made the disclosure via its Twitter page on Monday where it stated that the connection was achieved on January 25 “with the successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk Line.”

On the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, the #LagosIbadanRail was officially connected to the Apapa Port in #Lagos, the largest port in #Nigeria. https://t.co/YHSS4e6Gb2 pic.twitter.com/uPDcJJmGNV — CCECC (@CCECC8) February 1, 2021

“The Apapa Port Spur Line of Lagos-Ibadan Railway starts from the Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta and extends southward to Apapa Port, with a total length of 8.72km.

READ ALSO: UACN Records N3.8 Billion Profit In 2020

As a crucial channel linking the main line of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway to the port, it has become an important transportation passage for the import and export of goods and now serves as a significant guarantee with regards to the comprehensive operational efficiency of the Railway,” CCECC said.

“The Apapa Port Spur Line, passing through the old town of Lagos, was an extremely tough nut to crack because of its dense underground pipelines, high underground water level, complex geological conditions and numerous ground constructions. The project department made full preparations at the very beginning. Through nearly three years of unremitting efforts, the project is now progressing smoothly.

READ ALSO: Samsung, TEC Introduce Interest-Free Payment On Devices

“CCECC worked around the clock, whilst ensuring pandemic prevention and control, and finally completed construction of 2 culverts, 9 groups of switch laying, 2.2km of ballasted track laying, and pouring of the 793m monolithic track bed within one month, demonstrating the “CCECC Speed” and the responsibility of CCECC constructors.”

The linking of the 156km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line to Apapa is expected to ease perennial congestion at the nation’s seaport.