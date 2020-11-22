CCB To Charge EFCC Boss, Magu, For Failing To Declare Accounts

November 22, 2020 17

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is set to charge the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for failing to declare some accounts on his Asset Declaration form.

The Bureau had invited Magu via a letter with reference number CCB/HQ/II&M/007/2093 dated November 2, 2020. He was asked to appear before the anti-corruption agency on November 17, 2020 with acknowledgment copies of all asset declaration forms since joining the public service as well as his payslips and land documents.

It was, however, learnt that Magu failed to honour the request of the CCB but wrote a letter instead, explaining that he would not be able to do so as all the necessary documents were in his office at the EFCC headquarters and he had been denied access to the office due to his suspension.

He subsequently informed the CCB that he would not be able to honour its invitation.

However, sources reveal that the CCB already had enough information to show that Magu did not declare some assets but only wanted to give him a chance to explain himself.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that Magu was suspended in July based on allegations levelled against him by a panel set up by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

He was accused of buying a home in Dubai worth over N570m and being unable to account for the interest accrued to over N500bn recovered by the EFCC but he denied the allegations.

President Muhammadu Buhari then set up a panel headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, to look into the allegations.

Over 13 senior EFCC officials loyal to Magu, including the EFCC Secretary, Ola Olukoyede, were suspended by the President pending the outcome of the probe which eventually indicted Magu.