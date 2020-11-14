CCB Invites Ibrahim Magu, Demands His Assets Documents

November 14, 2020 31

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has invited Ibrahim Magu the suspended acting chairman of EFCC, to appear before it, next week Tuesday.

The CCB invitation coincides with an ongoing presidential investigation over alleged misappropriation of recovered assets while Magu was at the helm of affairs at the EFCC.

BizwatchNigeria learnt that a letter of invitation dated November 2, 2020, and signed by SP Gwimi, CCB’s director of intelligence investigation and monitoring, directed Mr. Magu to brig documents of his assets.

Part of the letter reads, “The Bureau is investigating a case of an alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officer against Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the former Acting Chairman, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),”.

“In view of the foregoing, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday 17 November 2020. Times 11am Prompt. “Venue: CCB Interview Room, 5 Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama Abuja.

“You are expected to come along with the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the following:

“Acknowledgement slips of all your assets declaration to the Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined public service.

“Copies of your Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from January to May 2020.

“All documents of your landed properties, both developed and undeveloped.

“The invitation is made pursuant to the mandate and power of the Bureau as enshrined in the 3 Schedule, Part 1, Paragraph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; Section 137 (a) and (b) and 138 (a) and (b) of Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and Section 104 of evidence Act 2011.”

A source had disclosed that Magu would be arraigned at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), the tribunal handles cases of public officials who fail to declare their assets.

Magu’s lawyer denies any wrongdoing by his client.

The panel probing Magu advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sack and prosecute the embattled EFCC for corruption.