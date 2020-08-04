The July 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period July 13-17, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.

The Manufacturing PMI in the month of July stood at 44.9 index points, indicating contraction in the manufacturing sector for the third consecutive month (Fig. 2 and Table 1).

Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, transportation equipment subsector reported growth (above 50% threshold) in the review month while nonmetallic mineral products sector reported no change.

However, the remaining 12 subsectors reported contraction in the following order printing & related support activities; primary metals; fabricated metal products; paper products; food, beverage & tobacco products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; furniture & related products; electrical equipment; plastics & rubber products; petroleum & coal products; textile, apparel, leather & footwear and cement.

Click to download CBN’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Survey Report for July 2020