fbpx
CBN’s Interventions in Forex Market Gives Naira False Sense of Strength – IMF

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERUncategorized

CBN’s Interventions in Forex Market Gives Naira False Sense of Strength – IMF

December 14, 2020037
CBN's Interventions in Forex Market Gives Naira False Sene of Strength - IMF

Frequent interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria and other emerging economies give a wrong signal about the strength of the local currency, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has cautioned.

The Central Bank of Nigeria intervenes in the local foreign exchange market by selling to banks, who in turn sell to businesses and individuals. The CBN spends $16 billion annually to keep the naira’s value from collapsing.

In a joint report released at the weekend by IMF Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Tobias Adrian; Director of the Fund’s Research Department; Gita Gopinath and Director of the Strategy, Policy and Review Department Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, the trio said that while flexible exchange rates can act as a useful shock absorber in the face of capital flow volatility, they do not always offer sufficient insulation.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu is Responding Well to Treatment – Abayomi

They stated that the impact of the interventions by the regulatory bank is harmful when access to global capital markets experience a hitch or market depth is limited.

The report quoted Fund as saying “Persistent interventions might feed a (false) sense of security about future exchange rate developments that leads firms or households to take on more foreign currency debt, thus increasing balance sheet vulnerabilities.”

The IMF team stated that in a continuous effort to assist nations to manage untable cross-border capital flows, it has taken a major step toward a new analytical macroeconomic framework that can shape appropriate policy responses.

IMF analysis suggests that there is no “one-size-fits-all” response to capital flow volatility, nor is it a case of “anything goes” or that all policies are equally effective.

“Optimal policies depend on the nature of shocks and country characteristics. For instance, the appropriate policy response in a country with less developed financial markets and large foreign currency debts may differ from that of a country that does not have foreign currency mismatches on their balance sheets, or those that can rely on more sophisticated (deep and liquid) markets”.

“Generally, in countries with flexible exchange rates, deep markets, and continuous market access, full exchange rate adjustment to shocks remains appropriate.

Related tags :

About Author

CBN’s Interventions in Forex Market Gives Naira False Sense of Strength – IMF
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

twitter BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 29, 2016384

Equity Investors Panic as Withdrawal Deadline for N100billion Foreign Investment Expires Today

Tension and panic soared at the stock market on Thursday, April 29,as the deadline for withdrawal of Morgan Stanley Capital International, MSCI, foreign investment index from the Nigerian Stock Exchan
Read More
COVERLEGAL
October 10, 2019062

EFCC Recovers N65.5 million from Zamfara State INEC

Operatives of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Sokoto zonal office on Wednesday recovered money to the tune of N65,548,000 (Sixty-five Million, Five Hundred and Forty-eight Thousand
Read More
2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 14, 2018059

South East PDP Divided over Peter Obi’s Emergence as VP Candidate

High-profile members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South East are spoiling for a fight over the choice of Mr Peter Obi as the Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election. Th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon