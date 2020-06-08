CBN Waives Guarantor Requirement for SMEs, Households Applying for its Targeted Credit Facility

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced this evening that households and SMEs applying for the N50 billion COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility would not be required to provide guarantors before they can access the credit facility.

This is according to a very brief press statement that was posted on Twitter. The statement did not give any reason for the waiver.

In the meantime, successful applicants who are yet to receive their loans have been advised to visit here. They were also informed to submit “their account details in any bank of their choice.”

