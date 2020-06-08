CBN Waives Guarantor Requirement for SMEs, Households Applying for its Targeted Credit Facility

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced this evening that households and SMEs applying for the N50 billion COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility would not be required to provide guarantors before they can access the credit facility.
This is according to a very brief press statement that was posted on Twitter. The statement did not give any reason for the waiver.
In the meantime, successful applicants who are yet to receive their loans have been advised to visit here. They were also informed to submit “their account details in any bank of their choice.”
Applicants to the N50 billion credit facility, who have successfully completed the application processes and submitted their account details, should expect credit alerts 48 hours afterwards. If an applicant does not receive credit alert after 48 hours of submitting their account details, such an applicant should contact the CBN by calling 09010026900.
“All successful Household and SME applicants who have submitted their account details for the CBN N50bn COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility should expect their accounts to be credited within 48 hours of such submission, otherwise they should call 09010026900.”
The CBN N50 COVID-19 billion Targeted Credit Facility was unveiled by the apex bank in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. The credit facility is aimed at providing financial relief to households and small businesses as they cope with the economic fallouts of the pandemic.
Nairametrics earlier reported that loan disbursements would be determined based on the activity, cashflow, and industry size of the beneficiaries. Each eligible SME will receive a maximum of N25 million while qualified households can access a maximum of N3 million each.
