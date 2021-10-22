fbpx

CBN Unveils Student, Graduate Business Fund, Targets 25,000 Beneficiaries

October 22, 20210127
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled an entrepreneurship scheme for both undergraduates and graduates to develop their business ideas and expand their businesses.

The apex bank, in a guideline of the ‘‘Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), said that about 25,000 start-ups will benefit from the scheme annually and are expected to create 75,000 jobs.  

The CBN added that 50 per cent of businesses to be funded under the initiative will be female-gradpreneurs.

The scheme also involves N500 million development funds to be disbursed in the form of grants to Nigerian polytechnics and universities in a national biennial entrepreneurship competition.

According to the guidelines, “The competition is aimed at raising awareness and visibility of high-impact entrepreneurial/technological ideas among undergraduates, promote entrepreneurial talent hunts in Nigerian polytechnics and universities, as well as encourage innovations that are commercially viable and with transformational impact.

“The Developmental Component shall also be utilized for the general development of the MSME segment in the following areas: Finance the development of the award-winning innovative entrepreneurial/technological ideas; Research and development of high-impact technological innovations and projects; and Support the development of financial infrastructure to facilitate the entrepreneurship in Nigerian polytechnics and universities.

“Five (5) top Nigerian polytechnics and universities with the best entrepreneurial pitches/ideas shall be awarded as follows: First place – N150.0 million; Second place – N120.0 million; Third place – N100.0 million; Fourth place – N80.0 million; and Fifth place – N50.0 million.”

The guideline further stated: “Applicants under the Scheme shall be graduates of Nigerian polytechnics and universities with: First degree certificate (BSc/HND/ or its equivalent); National Youth Service Certificate (NYSC) discharge or exemption certificate; Certificate of Participation issued by polytechnics and universities evidencing entrepreneurship training; and Not more than 7 years post-NYSC.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

