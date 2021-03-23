CBN Unveils List Of Approved IMTOs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a list of approved international money transfer operators (IMTOs).
IMTOs accept cash for the purpose of transmitting to persons resident in Nigeria or another country. They also carry out cross-border transfer services for personal purposes such as money transfer services towards family maintenance and money transfer services for foreign tourists visiting Nigeria.
As part of efforts to deepen foreign exchange liquidity, the apex bank directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to close naira accounts of IMTOs in December 2020.
“This is to ensure that diaspora remittances are received by beneficiaries in foreign currency only (cash and/or transfers to domiciliary accounts of recipients),” the CBN had said.
The CBN recently warned that unlicensed money transfer operators would have their accounts in Nigerian banks closed, including being restricted from accessing banking services in the country.
Below is a list of IMTOs authorised by the CBN:
|SN
|OPERATOR
|ADDRESS
|1
|AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITED
|Pall Mall Court, 61-67 King Street, Manchester, M2 4PD, United Kingdom
|2
|AZIMO LIMITED
|173 Upper Street London, NI IRG United Kingdom
|3
|BELYFTED LIMITED
|44 Whalebone Lane South Dagenham, Essex RMB 1BB, United Kingdom
|4
|CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED
|47 Stanley Road Stevenage Hertfordshire SG2 OEE United Kingdom
|5
|CASHPOT LIMITED
|157, Deptford High Street SE8 3NU, London United Kingdom
|6
|CENTREXCARD LIMITED
|Unit 46, Dartford Business Park (Basepoint) Victoria Road, Dartford DA1 5FS, Kent, UK
|7
|CHIME INC.
|239 East 5th Street Suite 4B New York, NY 10003 United States
|8
|COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED
|Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Way Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos
|9
|CP EXPRESS LIMITED
|346 Barking Road London, E13 8HL
|10
|DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED
|3 Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE
|11
|eTRANZACT LIMITED
|4th & 5th Floors, Fortune Tower 27/29 Adeyemo Alakija Street Victoria Island Lagos
|12
|FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS
|1327, Empire Central Drive St. 110-6 Dallas Texas
|13
|FIRST APPLE INC.
|6492 Landover Road Suite A1 Landover MD20785 Cheverly, USA
|14
|FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|8 Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos
|15
|FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED
|#15 Glover Road Ikoyi, Lagos
|16
|FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTION
|No. 15, Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
|17
|FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED
|Clarendon House 125 Shenley Road Borehamwood Heartshire WD6 1AG United Kingdom
|18
|GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED
|1280 Ashton Old Road Manchester, M11 1JJ United Kingdom
|19
|HOMESEND S.C.R.L
|Rue des Colonies 56, 6th Floor-B1000 Brussels Belgium
|20
|IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC.
|520 Broad Street USA
|21
|IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED
|20 Rue Amadou Assane Ndoye 7 Etge BP 32 368 Dakar Dakar Senegal
|22
|INTERSWITCH LIMITED
|Plot 1648C Oko-Awo Close Victoria Island Lagos
|23
|MAKEBA INC.
|85, Broad Street, 18th FI New York, NY 10004
|24
|MONEYGRAM
|Africa Re-Insurance Building 1679, Karimu Kotun Victoria Island, Lagos
|25
|NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED
|24b Femi Okunnu Phase 2, Lekki Lagos State
|26
|NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST)
|P.M.B 12537, Garki Abuja
|27
|NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED
|c/o 31B Oyeleke Street Alausa Ikeja, Lagos
|28
|PAGATECH LIMITED
|176 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba, Lagos
|29
|PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED
|Plot 8, Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Avenue Alausa, Lagos
|30
|PAYPAL INC.
|#2211 North First Street San Jose, CA95131 United States of America
|31
|REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED
|175 Chesterton Road Cambridge, CB4 1AF United Kingdom
|32
|REMITLY INC.
|111 Third Avenue Suite 2100 Seattle, WA 98101 United States
|33
|RIA FINANCIAL
|1 Allées Seydou Nourou TALL POINT E Dakar – Senegal
|34
|SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
|No.1 Goba Close (Suite 3), Off Monrovia Street Off Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja
|35
|SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED
|No. 18, A-Close, 14 Road Gwarimpa, Abuja
|36
|SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|Antonio Inesta Units 3&4 Sycamore Court Royal Oak Yard 168-170 Bermondsey Street SE1 3TQ, London
|37
|TCF LIMITED
|2A Osborne Road Pees Galleria, Suite 4 Ikoyi, Lagos
|38
|TRANS-FAST REMITTANCE LLC
|44 Wall Street, Suit 400 New York, NY10005 USA
|39
|TRANSFERTO MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (THUNES)
|London Iron House London SE1 1UN United Kingdom
|40
|VENTURE GARDEN NIGERIA
|Plot E, Ziatech Road Oregun, Ikeja Lagos
|41
|VOLOPA FINANCIAL SERVICES (SCOTLAND) LIMITED
|Maclay Murray & Spens LLP 1 George Square, Glasgow, G2 1AL
|42
|VTNETWORK LIMITED
|No.5 Beckley Street, Off Adeyi Avenue Old Bodija, Ibadan Oyo State
|43
|WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|The Enterprise Centre (Unit 1) Hastings Road, Bromley Kent BR2 8NA, London
|44
|WESTERN UNION
|7th Floor, Shore 13 1100 Boulevard Al Qods-Quartier Sidi Maarouf 20270 Casablanca- Morocco
|45
|WORLDREMIT LIMITED
|2nd Floor, 62 Buckingham Gate London SW1E 6AJ
|46
|XPRESS MONEY SERVICES LIMITED
|Office #426, 1 Olympic Way Wembley HA9 ONP London, UK
|47
|XPRESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|23, Oba Akinjobi Way Ikeja GRA Lagos
