CBN Unveils List Of Approved IMTOs

March 23, 20210124
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a list of approved international money transfer operators (IMTOs).

IMTOs accept cash for the purpose of transmitting to persons resident in Nigeria or another country. They also carry out cross-border transfer services for personal purposes such as money transfer services towards family maintenance and money transfer services for foreign tourists visiting Nigeria.

As part of efforts to deepen foreign exchange liquidity, the apex bank directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to close naira accounts of IMTOs in December 2020.

“This is to ensure that diaspora remittances are received by beneficiaries in foreign currency only (cash and/or transfers to domiciliary accounts of recipients),” the CBN had said.

The CBN recently warned that unlicensed money transfer operators would have their accounts in Nigerian banks closed, including being restricted from accessing banking services in the country.

Below is a list of IMTOs authorised by the CBN:

SN      OPERATOR    ADDRESS
1AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITEDPall Mall Court, 61-67 King Street, Manchester, M2 4PD, United Kingdom
2AZIMO LIMITED173 Upper Street London, NI IRG United Kingdom
3  BELYFTED LIMITED  44 Whalebone Lane South Dagenham, Essex RMB 1BB, United Kingdom
4CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED  47 Stanley Road Stevenage Hertfordshire SG2 OEE United Kingdom
5CASHPOT LIMITED 157, Deptford High Street SE8 3NU, London United Kingdom
6CENTREXCARD LIMITED Unit 46, Dartford Business Park (Basepoint) Victoria Road, Dartford DA1 5FS, Kent, UK
7CHIME INC.  239 East 5th Street Suite 4B New York, NY 10003 United States
8  COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED  Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Way Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos
9CP EXPRESS LIMITED346 Barking Road London, E13 8HL
10 DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED  3 Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE
11  eTRANZACT LIMITED  4th & 5th Floors, Fortune Tower 27/29 Adeyemo Alakija Street Victoria Island Lagos
12FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS 1327, Empire Central Drive St. 110-6 Dallas Texas
13FIRST APPLE INC. 6492 Landover Road Suite A1 Landover MD20785 Cheverly, USA
14FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED  8 Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos
15 FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED#15 Glover Road Ikoyi, Lagos
16 FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTIONNo. 15, Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
17FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED Clarendon House 125 Shenley Road Borehamwood Heartshire WD6 1AG United Kingdom
18GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED 1280 Ashton Old Road Manchester, M11 1JJ United Kingdom
19HOMESEND S.C.R.L Rue des Colonies 56, 6th Floor-B1000 Brussels Belgium
20IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC. 520 Broad Street USA
21 IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED 20 Rue Amadou Assane Ndoye 7 Etge BP 32 368 Dakar Dakar Senegal
22 INTERSWITCH LIMITED Plot 1648C Oko-Awo Close Victoria Island Lagos
23 MAKEBA INC.85, Broad Street, 18th FI New York, NY 10004
24MONEYGRAM Africa Re-Insurance Building 1679, Karimu Kotun Victoria Island, Lagos
25NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED 24b Femi Okunnu Phase 2, Lekki Lagos State
26NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST)  P.M.B 12537, Garki Abuja
27NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED  c/o 31B Oyeleke Street Alausa Ikeja, Lagos
28 PAGATECH LIMITED 176 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba, Lagos
29PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED  Plot 8, Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Avenue Alausa, Lagos
30 PAYPAL INC. #2211 North First Street San Jose, CA95131 United States of America
31 REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED 175 Chesterton Road Cambridge, CB4 1AF United Kingdom
32 REMITLY INC. 111 Third Avenue Suite 2100 Seattle, WA 98101 United States
33RIA FINANCIAL 1 Allées Seydou Nourou TALL POINT E Dakar – Senegal
34 SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED No.1 Goba Close (Suite 3), Off Monrovia Street Off Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja
35 SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED No. 18, A-Close, 14 Road Gwarimpa, Abuja
36SMALL WORLD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP LIMITEDAntonio Inesta Units 3&4 Sycamore Court Royal Oak Yard 168-170 Bermondsey Street SE1 3TQ, London
37 TCF LIMITED 2A Osborne Road Pees Galleria, Suite 4 Ikoyi, Lagos
38TRANS-FAST REMITTANCE LLC 44 Wall Street, Suit 400 New York, NY10005 USA
39TRANSFERTO MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (THUNES) London Iron House London SE1 1UN United Kingdom
40VENTURE GARDEN NIGERIA Plot E, Ziatech Road Oregun, Ikeja Lagos
41VOLOPA FINANCIAL SERVICES (SCOTLAND) LIMITED Maclay Murray & Spens LLP 1 George Square, Glasgow, G2 1AL
42VTNETWORK LIMITED No.5 Beckley Street, Off Adeyi Avenue Old Bodija, Ibadan Oyo State
43WEBLINK INTERNATIONAL LIMITED The Enterprise Centre (Unit 1) Hastings Road, Bromley Kent BR2 8NA, London
44WESTERN UNION7th Floor, Shore 13 1100 Boulevard Al Qods-Quartier Sidi Maarouf 20270 Casablanca- Morocco
45WORLDREMIT LIMITED 2nd Floor, 62 Buckingham Gate London SW1E 6AJ
46XPRESS MONEY SERVICES LIMITED  Office #426, 1 Olympic Way Wembley HA9 ONP London, UK
47 XPRESS PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED 23, Oba Akinjobi Way Ikeja GRA Lagos

