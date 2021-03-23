CBN Unveils List Of Approved IMTOs

March 23, 2021 124

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released a list of approved international money transfer operators (IMTOs).

IMTOs accept cash for the purpose of transmitting to persons resident in Nigeria or another country. They also carry out cross-border transfer services for personal purposes such as money transfer services towards family maintenance and money transfer services for foreign tourists visiting Nigeria.

As part of efforts to deepen foreign exchange liquidity, the apex bank directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to close naira accounts of IMTOs in December 2020.

“This is to ensure that diaspora remittances are received by beneficiaries in foreign currency only (cash and/or transfers to domiciliary accounts of recipients),” the CBN had said.

The CBN recently warned that unlicensed money transfer operators would have their accounts in Nigerian banks closed, including being restricted from accessing banking services in the country.

Below is a list of IMTOs authorised by the CBN:

SN OPERATOR ADDRESS 1 AFTAB CURRENCY EXCHANGE LIMITED Pall Mall Court, 61-67 King Street, Manchester, M2 4PD, United Kingdom 2 AZIMO LIMITED 173 Upper Street London, NI IRG United Kingdom 3 BELYFTED LIMITED 44 Whalebone Lane South Dagenham, Essex RMB 1BB, United Kingdom 4 CAPEREMIT UK LIMITED 47 Stanley Road Stevenage Hertfordshire SG2 OEE United Kingdom 5 CASHPOT LIMITED 157, Deptford High Street SE8 3NU, London United Kingdom 6 CENTREXCARD LIMITED Unit 46, Dartford Business Park (Basepoint) Victoria Road, Dartford DA1 5FS, Kent, UK 7 CHIME INC. 239 East 5th Street Suite 4B New York, NY 10003 United States 8 COLONY CAPITAL LIMITED Plot 5 Chief Yesefu Abiodun Way Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos 9 CP EXPRESS LIMITED 346 Barking Road London, E13 8HL 10 DT&T CORPORATION LIMITED 3 Harbour Exchange Square London E14 9GE 11 eTRANZACT LIMITED 4th & 5th Floors, Fortune Tower 27/29 Adeyemo Alakija Street Victoria Island Lagos 12 FIEM GROUP LLC DBA PING EXPRESS 1327, Empire Central Drive St. 110-6 Dallas Texas 13 FIRST APPLE INC. 6492 Landover Road Suite A1 Landover MD20785 Cheverly, USA 14 FLUTTERWAVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED 8 Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1 Lagos 15 FORTIFIED FRONTS LIMITED in Partnership with e-2-e PAY LIMITED #15 Glover Road Ikoyi, Lagos 16 FUNDS & ELECTRONIC TRANSFER SOLUTION No. 15, Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos 17 FUNTECH GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED Clarendon House 125 Shenley Road Borehamwood Heartshire WD6 1AG United Kingdom 18 GLOBAL CURRENCY TRAVEL & TOURS LIMITED 1280 Ashton Old Road Manchester, M11 1JJ United Kingdom 19 HOMESEND S.C.R.L Rue des Colonies 56, 6th Floor-B1000 Brussels Belgium 20 IDT PAYMENT SERVICES INC. 520 Broad Street USA 21 IMMUEUBLE WARI LIMITED 20 Rue Amadou Assane Ndoye 7 Etge BP 32 368 Dakar Dakar Senegal 22 INTERSWITCH LIMITED Plot 1648C Oko-Awo Close Victoria Island Lagos 23 MAKEBA INC. 85, Broad Street, 18th FI New York, NY 10004 24 MONEYGRAM Africa Re-Insurance Building 1679, Karimu Kotun Victoria Island, Lagos 25 NAIRA GRAM LLC operating in Nigeria as NGN GRAM LIMITED 24b Femi Okunnu Phase 2, Lekki Lagos State 26 NIGERIAN POSTAL SERVICE (NIPOST) P.M.B 12537, Garki Abuja 27 NOUVEAU MOBILE LIMITED c/o 31B Oyeleke Street Alausa Ikeja, Lagos 28 PAGATECH LIMITED 176 Herbert Macaulay Way Yaba, Lagos 29 PAYCOM NIGERIA LIMITED Plot 8, Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo Avenue Alausa, Lagos 30 PAYPAL INC. #2211 North First Street San Jose, CA95131 United States of America 31 REMIT HUB CAFÉ LIMITED 175 Chesterton Road Cambridge, CB4 1AF United Kingdom 32 REMITLY INC. 111 Third Avenue Suite 2100 Seattle, WA 98101 United States 33 RIA FINANCIAL 1 Allées Seydou Nourou TALL POINT E Dakar – Senegal 34 SHIFT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED No.1 Goba Close (Suite 3), Off Monrovia Street Off Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja 35 SIMPLIFY INTERNATIONAL SYNERGY LIMITED No. 18, A-Close, 14 Road Gwarimpa, Abuja