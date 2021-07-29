fbpx

CBN To Refund N36m Capital Deposit, Licensing Fee To Each BDC Applicant

July 29, 20210116
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said it will refund N35 million capital deposit made by each Bureaux de Change (BDC) licence applicants and N1m licensing fees.

The apex bank, in a circular addressed to Promoters of BDCs and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), said this is following the decision reached to stop selling dollars to BDC operators.

The circular signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulatory Department, Ibrahim Tukur, directed banks to stop accepting instructions from customers applying for BDC licences.

The circular read, “Further to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing of July 27 2021 the CBN will commence the immediate refund of capital deposits and licensing fees (where applicable) to promoters who have pending BDC licence Applications with the CBN.

“Accordingly, the CBN hereby advises as follows: Such BDC promoters should forward their requests for the refund in writing to the Director Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja.

“The requests should be accompanied with the following documents: Telex copy of the capital deposit of N35 million; Account details for the refund, which should be the same as the account from which the capital deposit originated, including the bank name, account name, account number, copy of the bank draft/telex for payment of licensing fee of N1 million (if any);

“Hardcopy of the request in 1 above should be submitted to CBN Head Office Central Business District, Abuja or CBN Head Office Annex, Tinubu Square Lagos in an envelope clearly marked “Refund of BDC Capital Deposit” at its top left corner;

“In addition, all DMBs are hereby directed to henceforth stop accepting instructions from customers to transfer a capital deposit of N35 million to the designated CBN account for the purpose of applying for BDC licences.”

The apex directed the applicants to send softcopy of the request in advance of the hard copy to [email protected]

