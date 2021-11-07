CBN To Prosecute Farmers Who Default On Anchor Borrowers’ Programme Loan Repayment

November 7, 2021 161

The guidelines of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) has been revised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to include prosecution of loan defaulters and blacklisting of farmers.

This was disclosed by the CBN’s development finance department in a document titled ‘Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) Guidelines’, which was issued on Friday.

The ABP loans are offered in kind and cash to smallholder farmers to improve agricultural output, create jobs, cut food import bills to conserve foreign reserves.

The CBN in the revised guidelines warned that commodity associations that do not pay back the loans collected under its ABP would be denied access to new facilities and would have their pledged collateral foreclosed.

“Failure to repay facility as and when due would attract suspension from accessing new facility until the existing facility is recovered; call-in the personal guarantee of the leadership; and foreclose on all pledged collateral,” the document reads.

Regarding funds diversion the CBN stated that it would bar the defaulting association and its leadership from all CBN interventions; prosecute the leadership by the participating financial institutions; and also demand repayment of the loan.

The apex bank said the maximum loan limit for each eligible farmer under the programme “shall be decided based on CBN ratified Economics of Production (EOP) and validated land size.”

The repayment will be “by produce and/or cash as may be prescribed by the CBN”.

It stated that in situations where loans are obtained through a commodity association, the leadership of the association would be liable for the complete payback of the facility granted to its members.

“The CBN would bear 50% credit risk after satisfactory evidence that every means of loan recovery has been exhausted by the participating financial institution (PFI),” the document adds.

“The CBN may vary the risk-sharing ratio based on the specific peculiarities/prospects of the Anchor/Project.

“For losses arising from the negligence and/or inaction of the PFI in the execution of any project, the PFI shall bear the full risk and financial losses thereof.

“The PFI shall foreclose on pledged collateral one year after expiration of the initial facility and the risk-sharing ratio prescribed above shall apply on the amount net in default.”

The CBN said the revised guidelines address current realities and developments in the ABP and are aimed at promoting best practices in the implementation of the programme.