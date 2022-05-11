fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Other Counties Showing Interest In Nigeria’s eNaira – CBN

May 11, 2022069
e-Naira Is Secure, Dependable, Says CBN

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has stated that all central banks across Africa and other parts of the world are trying to study Nigeria’s eNaira project.

Emefiele said this on Monday during an experience sharing tour of the CBN’s CBDC (eNaira) by the Bank of Uganda officials in Abuja.

Emefiele said, “We feel delighted on what we are doing in the area of the Central Bank Digital Currency, CBDC. What we are doing in the area of eNaira is attracting the interest of different countries in the world.”

He noted that the CBN had been receiving many inquiries from central banks in Africa and different parts of the world who were trying to understand what the bank was doing.

The eNaira is a central bank digital currency backed by law and issued by the CBN as a legal tender. It is the digital form of the Naira used as cash.

The bank plans to introduce payment of bills on the eNaira wallet and support DSTV renewals, recharge card purchases, and air travel ticket payments, among others, through the wallet.

According to the CBN governor, the eNaira project was also exciting the IMF and the World Bank, but he noted that the country was cautious to ensure that the gains recorded from the project were not eroded.

Oil Producing Countries’ Cashflow Hits $2.5trn As Price Of Oil Skyrockets
Related tags :

About Author

Other Counties Showing Interest In Nigeria’s eNaira – CBN
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Customs Service COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
March 11, 20200440

NCS Arrests 697 Illegal Migrants, Seizes Goods Worth ₦7.3 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday said it had arrested 697 illegal migrants and seized 86,602 bags of foreign parboiled rice among other contraba
Read More
Innovation hub LABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 2, 20180413

FG To Implement New Minimum Wage In September

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while speaking at the 2018 May Day celebration in Abuja, promised that the Federal Government will expedite action to ensure th
Read More
"UK Approves Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Nigeria" - Laing COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 15, 20200385

World Leaders Insist On Free COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World leaders past and present insisted on Thursday that any eventual COVID-19 vaccines and treatments should be made available to everyone, free of charge.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.