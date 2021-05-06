fbpx
CBN To Continue Payment Of N5 Bonus On Every $1 Diaspora Remittance

May 6, 2021
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the continuation of its “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” — an incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfers — until further notice.

CBN said recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN-licensed international money transfer operators (IMTOs) shall henceforth be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.

The scheme was initially scheduled to run from March 8 to May 8.

But in a circular released by the apex bank on Wednesday, CBN said the deadline for receiving the $1 bonus has been extended till further notice.

The circular, signed by A. S. Jibrin, director of trade and exchange at the CBN, noted that operations of the scheme remain the same.

“Further to the CBN circular referenced TED/FEM/PUB/FPC/01/003 dated 05 March 2021 on the above subject matter, which was originally scheduled to end on 08 May 2021, we hereby announce the continuation of the scheme until further notice,” the circular read.

“All aspects of the operationalization of the programme remain the same. Please take note and ensure compliance.”

Following the double-whammy impact of the pandemic and declining oil prices in 2020, Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) earnings suffered a sharp decline. This has forced the apex bank to look for alternative sources to boost the nation’s FX earnings through diaspora remittances.

In November 2020, CBN announced that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through the international money transfer operators (IMTO) will have such inflows in foreign currency (US dollar) through the designated bank of their choice.

The CBN had said the changes are necessary to deepen the FX market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria.

About Author

CBN To Continue Payment Of N5 Bonus On Every $1 Diaspora Remittance
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

