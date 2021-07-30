fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

CBN Tells DMBs To Establish Forex Teller Points

July 30, 20210156
CBN Tells DMBs To Establish Forex Teller Points

Deposit money banks (DMBs) have been instructed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create forex teller points at “designated branches”.

The directive was announced in a letter issued to DMBs by the Bank Supervision Department, CBN, Haruna Mustafa, in Abuja on Thursday.

“Further to the Monetary Policy Committee briefing of July 27, all DMBs are hereby reminded to set up teller points at designated branches across the country.

“This is to fulfil legitimate FX requests for Personal Travel Allowance, Business Travel Allowance, tuition fees, medical payments and SMEs transactions, among others.

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Benefits Of The Pension Transfer Window

“In this regard, DMBs are also required to adequately publicise the locations of the designated branches and make necessary arrangements to sell FX to customers in cash and/or electronically in compliance with extant regulations.

“Equally, undue delays, rationing and/or diversion of FX is strongly discouraged whilst DMBs are required to establish electronic application and alert systems to update customers on the status of their FX requests.”

About Author

CBN Tells DMBs To Establish Forex Teller Points
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Pressure Continues As Naira Depreciates To N478/$ In Parallel Forex Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 31, 20200203

Nigerian Banks Stay Largely Positive Despite Naira Devaluation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently adjusted the rate in the Investors and Exporters Foreign exchange window to N380/USD from the N364 to N370 range
Read More
Oshiomhole Borrowed Recklessly NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 27, 20200318

Obaseki Pledges to Complete Benin River Port Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, assured residents that the Benin River Port in
Read More
June 3, 20161143

World Bank To Approves $75million for Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank is expected to approve $75 million next week to assist internally displaced persons in Nigeria following the incessant attacks by insurgents.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.