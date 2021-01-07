CBN Supports Customs Service With Scanners To Boost Nigeria’s Economy

January 7, 2021 26

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has received the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by providing a technology service that will help boost Nigeria’s economy.

This was revealed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Joseph Attah, in a statement on Wednesday.

Attah stated that the apex bank will be supporting the service with a control centre that will help monitor scanning sites to boost the country’s agricultural sector.

In the statement, Attah disclosed that the CBN was working with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and that three scanners had been acquired to support the effort of the customs service.

Attah also said that a total of N28.2 billion worth of goods from 4,304 items had been confiscated in a bid to secure the country’s citizens from injurious items.

Among the seized items include illegal drugs, arms and ammunition, frozen poultry and foreign rice.

He urged the business community in the country to support the work of the service as the country has opened its borders in line with the signed African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

He said, “We call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross-border activities.”