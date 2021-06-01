fbpx
CBN Sets Rules For Shared Services In Banks, Others

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

CBN Sets Rules For Shared Services In Banks, Others

June 1, 20210141
CBN Set Rules For Shared Services In Banks, Others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines on shared services arrangement among subsidiaries within a banking group.

The new rules for shared services released on Monday also apply to Payment Services Banks (PSBs) and other payment service providers licensed by the financial regulator.

The apex bank said the companies should develop charges or fees for services rendered by entities to one another within a group in order to ensure cost efficiency and good corporate governance.

The CBN stated, “Nigerian banks with foreign parents and banks within the non-operating financial holding company (HoldCo) structure participate in centralized or shared services arrangements with their parent companies and other entities in the group.

“The main drivers for sharing of services among group entities are the need to ensure cost efficiencies, leverage existing expertise and maintain consistency throughout the group. An intra-group charge is billed  to the benefitting group members, in consideration of the services provided to them.”

READ ALSO: Stanbic IBTC Holdings Shareholders Excited By Dividend Payments, Bonus Shares Allotment

It said the guidelines are necessary because “the absence of standards for  the application of costs related to shared services and ensuing pricing arrangements has resulted in uneven management of shared services in the banking industry and has been a source of concern for regulators, especially in view of its governance, financial and tax implications.”

Specifically, it stated the objectives of the guidelines to include setting “out supervisory expectation in respect of shared services arrangements between a parent company and its subsidiary; to ensure that the fees received or paid reflect the services rendered, taking into account the assets used and the risks assumed.

other objectives of the rules, according to the financial regulator, will ensure that financial institutions comply with the extant transfer pricing regulation in Nigeria and reduce the operational cost of benefitting institutions.

About Author

CBN Sets Rules For Shared Services In Banks, Others
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 10, 20160181

Nigeria’s Oil Exports to Drop in December

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s crude oil exports in December are set to slide from the projected level for the month earlier as maintenance on one field and persistent pro
Read More
AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
January 6, 20170141

Passenger Drone To Be Airborne By 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A passenger drone that completed its first flight over low terrain in November, could be in use by 2020, the Israeli company behind it has said. Developed o
Read More
CBN Forex BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
April 1, 20160128

CSEA Projects Modest Growth in Nigeria’s External Reserves

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Centre for the Study of Economies in Africa, CSEA, has projected a modest growth in Nigeria’s foreign reserves  if the global oil market sees further re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.