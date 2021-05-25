fbpx
CBN Sets N410/$ NAFEX Rate For Official Transactions

May 25, 2021045
Naira Gains At Black Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has uploaded NAFEX rate of N410/$ as official exchange rate on its website confirming speculations that it has unified the naira to dollar exchange rate.

This means that the NAFEX or Investors and Exporters’ window (I&E) has been set as the default reference exchange rate for official transactions by the regulator.

The NAFEX window is the market trading segment for investors, exporters and end-users that allows for FX trades to be made at exchange rates determined based on prevailing market circumstances.

Before now, government transactions were done at official rate of N379 to one dollar, which many stakeholders have described as unsustainable.

Nigeria operates multiple exchange windows, a situation that is discouraging investors as they are concerned about currency risk.

READ ALSO: Analysis: Despite Slow Global Trade, Banks’ 2020 Earnings On LCs Grew By 45%

The World Bank and International Monetary fund (IMF) had on several occasions advised the government to unify its various exchange windows.

The IMF earlier this year advised the Nigerian government to immediately unify the current exchange rate in order to eliminate the parallel market premium.

The monetary fund called on the Nigerian government to be ready to increase interest rates  if inflation rises.

According to the IMF, these reforms will help to remove and prevent further build-up of the forex backlog, and increase non-Central Bank of Nigeria’s participation in the I&E market window.

The fund said this policy reform was necessary to support the economy and ensure a well-functioning exchange rate system.

It said, “At the same time, it will be crucial to follow through with reforms without delays and not to backtrack, to ensure maximum effect. Likewise, clear and timely communications of the FX strategy to the private sector are also important to instill confidence.”

The Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also said Nigeria’s multiple exchange rate windows is a cause for concern to trade partners and the WTO.

During a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, she said, “So, yes, the WTO is concerned about foreign exchange; the way we manage it, the way we use it and how we use it to support manufacturing or imports and exports in our economy.”

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Following  concern raised by the LPG marketers that consumers face  imminent danger as off-specification product was being imported from Niger Republic to f
The resistance at $8,300 has stopped the recovery. The short-term sellers pushed Bitcoin back below critical $8,000. BTC/USD is hovering below $8,000 after
The much awaited 2020 budget proposal of the federal government will be presented next Tuesday to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Mu
