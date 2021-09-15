fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

CBN Set To Establish International Financial Hub

September 15, 20210108
Nigeria's Banking Sector Remains Healthy, Strong - Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be unveiling a hub for investments called the Nigerian International Financial Centre (NIFC) in the next 12 months. 

The Governor of the bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele,  announced this at the opening of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the NIFC will be driven by technology to facilitate capital and investment for financial institutions.

Emefiele said, “To consolidate on the growth and resilience of Nigerian banks in the last decade, your excellency, your Central Bank, will, in the next 12 months, be establishing the Nigerian International Financial Centre (NIFC). 

READ ALSO: COVID-19: GTCO Threatens To Cut Salary Of Unvaccinated Workers

“The NIFC will act as an international gateway for Capital and investments, driven by technology and payment system infrastructure. This new financial hub, will curate local and international banks to make them global champions.

“The NIFC will be a 24/7 financial centre that will complement London, New York and Singapore financial centres.

“It will enable an acceleration of our homegrown initiatives such as the Infracorp Plc, the N15 trillion infrastructure fund which we will be launching in October.

“The NIFC will also complement our initiatives on the Nigerian Commodity Exchange.”

About Author

CBN Set To Establish International Financial Hub
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 1, 201510246

Firm Raises €500 Million to Finance Calabar Deep SeaPort Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A consortium, Broad Spectrum Industrial Services, has raised 500million Euros to finance the planned Calabar Deep Seaport in Cross River State. The Managing
Read More
June 13, 20141135

Medical Doctors To Proceed On Nationwide Strike From July 1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has instructed all doctors in Nigeria’s public hospitals to commence a strike action effective from July 1. The presi
Read More
Asari Dokubo Declares Biafra Customary Government NEWSSOCIETY
March 15, 20210528

Asari Dokubo Declares Biafra Customary Government

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, Asari Dokubo, has declared the formation of the Biafra Customary Government (BCG). Uche Mefor, BCG’s
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.