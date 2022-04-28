fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

CBN Rolls Out Interventions To Uplift Business, Reduce Poverty

April 28, 2022040
CBN Rolls Out Interventions To Uplift Business, Reduce Poverty

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Nigerians to take advantage of its intervention programmes to smoothen economic development and financial stability in Nigeria.

CBN’s director of corporate communications, Osita Nwanisobi made this known at an event on Wednesday in Owerri, Imo state.

Nwanisiobi, represented by Sam Okogbue, Deputy Director, the corporate communications department of CBN, said the interventions were aimed at business advancement and poverty reduction.

He said CBN had rolled out interventions in the agricultural, manufacturing, and other sectors, while speaking on the theme ‘Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development’.

Anchor borrower’s programme

According to Nwanisiobi, CBN’s anchor borrower’s programme led to an increase in the availability of rice during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, rice was the most single popular component of our palliatives. This is a result of CBN’s anchor borrower’s programme for rice farmers,” he said.

Nigeria’s over-dependence on importation was a factor responsible for the fall in the exchange rate of the naira.

He further described the manufacturing sector as a live wire for economic development.

“No successful economy thrives on the promotion of imported products over the exportation of locally manufactured products,” he said.

CBN also called on Nigerians to embrace the bank’s cashless policy to reduce risk and promote seamlessness of transactions.

The CBN is committed to ensuring innovation in payments for a better customer experience.

Nigerians have been admonished to handle the naira with care in line with the provisions of section 21, sub-section 4 of the CBN Act 2007.

FEC Approves Engagement Of Transaction Advisors For Ajaokuta Steel Company

About Author

CBN Rolls Out Interventions To Uplift Business, Reduce Poverty
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

PDP Governorship Primary COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 15, 20200369

Edo State APC Recommends Dismissal of Obaseki, Others from Party

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, has recommended the expulsion of Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua as
Read More
Pound BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
February 27, 20190341

Sterling Strengthens On Possible Brexit Delay

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sterling’s rally lost some of its momentum on Tuesday after Prime Minister Theresa May offered lawmakers the chance to vote on delaying Brexit, a move inves
Read More
Analysts Expect Inflation Rate To Jump To 18.2% In May Breaking NewsBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 16, 20210837

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Soars To 17.33%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The inflation rate in Nigeria has hit 17.33 percent (year-on-year) in the month of February, as disclosed by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The rec
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.