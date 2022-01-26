fbpx

CBN Retains Lending Rate at 11.5%

January 26, 2022096
The Central Bank of Nigeria has retained its very own Monetary Policy Rate at the same 11.5 percent.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this during a briefing after the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting for the year held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Some of the other parameters left unchanged were the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio at 27.5 percent and 30 percent respectively.

During the announcement of the committees decision, Emefiele said, “After a careful balancing of the benefits and the downside risks of the policy options, the MPC decided to hold all parameters constant, believing that a whole stance will enable the continuous permeation of current policy measures in supporting the recorded growth recovery and further boost production and productivity which will ultimately rein in inflation in the short to medium term.

“The MPC thus decided by a unanimous vote, the MPC voted as follows, one, retain MPR at 11.5 percent; retain the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 percent and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 percent.”

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

