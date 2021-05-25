CBN Retains 11.5% Interest Rate

May 25, 2021 84

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has agreed to retain the monetary policy rate at 11.5 percent.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced the committee’s decision on Tuesday at the end of a two-day meeting at the held in Abuja.

The committee also retained the liquidity ratio at 30 percent and cash reserve ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent.

Emefiele noted that inflation, which slowed marginally to 18.1 percent in April, is driven by supply-side factors such as insecurity and poor infrastructure.

According to him, the MPC is optimistic that price-growth pressures will ease as domestic food supply improves.

Details incoming…