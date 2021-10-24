CBN Restates Commitment To Supporting Healthcare

October 24, 2021 92

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated the commitment of its support of the healthcare sector in Nigeria.

The pledge renewal was made by the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, at the opening of Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the healthcare sector had received billions of naira, in tranches, upping the figure – from N100 billion to N200 billion – following a resolution of the monetary policy.

Emefiele said, “To further drive the recovery of our economy, the monetary policy recognised that while the interventions in our manufacturing sector is essential; it is also essential that we continue to support the medical sector.

“When we started COVID, CBN set aside N100 billion to support the healthcare sector.

“But upon rise in demand, we have disbursed N107.7 billion, supporting 114 healthcare projects which include medical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, dental services, eye clinics both private and public hospital just to mention a few.

“We had taken up N100 billion to support healthcare but the monetary policy has said we should move it further up to N200 billion.

“We would continue to do whatever can be done to support healthcare,” he said.

The CBN governor expressed the bank’s commitment to continually support Nigerians in their businesses, calling on those abroad to come back home.

“The monetary policy recognises that Nigeria parades some of the best in the world; we need to encourage everybody to come back home.

“We will continue to do the little we can to give you the support to grow your business.”