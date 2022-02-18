CBN Rejects Senate’s Plan To Enact A New Anti-money Laundering Law

February 18, 2022 444

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has on Thursday rejected the plans of the Senate to enact a new anti-money laundering law.

CBN rejected the move during a public hearing by a Senate Joint Committee – anti-corruption, financial crimes, judiciary and human rights – on three different anti-corruption bills.

The bills include the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) 2021, Public Complaints Commission (Repeal and Re-Enactment) bill 2022 and Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Bill 2021.

In his submission on the legislative proposals, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by a CBN Director, said an amendment of the existing Money Laundering (Prevention) Act 2011 will better serve the interest of Nigerians than repeal and re-enactment.