CBN Reinstates Sola Adeduntan As First Bank MD, Removes FBN Limited, FBN Holdings Directors

April 29, 2021 97

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reinstated Sola Adeduntan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the CBN, made this announcement in a press briefing on Thursday.

He also ordered the immediate removal of all directors of FBN Limited and FBN Holdings Plc.

Emefiele announced the constitution of an interim board to clean up and stabilise the tier-1 lender.

Remi Babalola is the interim chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, other members include, Peter Aliugo, Fatade Oluwole, Kofo Dosekun, Remi Lasaki, Alimi Abdulrasaq, Ahmed Modibo, and Khalifa Iman.

The apex bank, however, directed U.K. Eke to remain as the group chief executive officer of FBN Holdings Plc.

Tunde Hassan-Odukale is the new chairman of First Bank Limited, other members include Tokunbo Martins, Uche Nwokedi, Adekunle Sonola, Isioma Ogodazi, Ebenezer Olufowose, Ishaya Dodo, Sola Adeduntan as managing director, Remi Oni, Gbenga Sobo, and Abdullahi Ibrahim.

READ ALSO: CBN Queries First Bank Over Appointment Of New CEO

On Wednesday, the CBN had queried the board of First Bank of Nigeria Limited over the removal of Sola Adeduntan, without due consultation with regulatory authorities.

“The CBN was not made aware of any report from the board indicting the managing director of any wrong-doing or misconduct; there appears to be no apparent justification for the precipitate removal,” the letter signed by Haruna Mustafa, CBN’s director of banking supervision, read.

“We are particularly concerned because the action is coming at a time the CBN has provided various regulatory forbearances and liquidity support to reposition the bank, which has enhanced its asset quality, capital adequacy, and liquidity ratios amongst other prudential indicators.

“It is also curious to observe that the sudden removal of the MD/CEO was done about eight months to the expiry of his second tenure, which is due on December 31, 2021.”