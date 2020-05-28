CBN Reduces MPR to 12.50 percent, Retains CRR at 27.5 percent

CBN Reduces MPR to 12.50 percent, Retains CRR at 27.5 percent

By
- May 28, 2020
- in BANKING & FINANCE, COVER, NEWSLETTER
12
0
CBN Reduces MPR

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 13.50% to 12.50% and retains CRR at 27.5%, Liquidity ratio at 30%.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 13.50% to 12.50%.

Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting on Thursday in Abuja.  Meanwhile, other parameters such as the Cash Reserve Ratio  (CRR) remained at 27.5%, Liquidity ratio at 30%.

Source: Nairametrics

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Lagos State Government Announces Plan to Replace Bikes, Tricycles with Buses

The Lagos state government says buses with certain