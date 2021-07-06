fbpx
CBN Ready To Increase Interventions To Back Startups – Emefiele

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYEDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTERSME Biz

CBN Ready To Increase Interventions To Back Startups – Emefiele

July 6, 2021080
CBN Ready To Increase Interventions To Back Startups - Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has stated that the apex bank is set to raise interventions to assist start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The CBN Governor made this known on Monday during his lecture session at the 51st convocation lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) titled, ‘National Development and Knowledge Economy in the Digital Age: Leapfrogging SMEs in the 21st Century.’

Emefiele pointed out that increased access to finance for start-ups and SMEs was highly essential for the nation’s economy to grow.

He stressed that special consideration should be offered to boosting physical and ICT infrastructure to allow SMEs to perform more efficiently and become globally competitive.

READ ALSO: Employees Of BUA Cement Receive N2bn Share Bonus Gift

He urged Nigerian tertiary institutions to ensure effective collaboration with industry players in key sectors of the economy to equip relevant manpower.

Emefiele while congratulating the fresh graduates urged them to seize the opportunity of some of the bank’s intervention initiatives.

Emefiele, who disclosed that the CBN had also prioritized financial inclusion as a deliberate strategy to reduce the percentage of adults excluded from financial services, encouraged the graduating students to be part of the solution to a greater Nigeria.

According to him, “…despite the hues, cries and complaints about this country, this remains the land of indescribable opportunities, the land where finding a simple solution to a common problem can lead to unimaginable financial prosperity.”

About Author

CBN Ready To Increase Interventions To Back Startups – Emefiele
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Osinbajo COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 25, 20200223

COVID-19: Osinbajo, Ministers, Others Self Isolate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some ministers, senior government officials, and top business executives who recently had contact with President Muhammadu Buh
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 30, 20200423

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Unveil All-Female Communications White House Team

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have announced an all-female communications team on Sunday targeted at bringing “dive
Read More
Creative Problem Solving Management/Strategy/FinanceNEWSLETTER
April 26, 20190135

Developing Creativity In People

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Everyone is born creative, but unfortunately our environment – school, parents, community and our workplace, bosses, and the choices we make – o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.