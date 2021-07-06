CBN Ready To Increase Interventions To Back Startups – Emefiele

July 6, 2021 80

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has stated that the apex bank is set to raise interventions to assist start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The CBN Governor made this known on Monday during his lecture session at the 51st convocation lecture of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) titled, ‘National Development and Knowledge Economy in the Digital Age: Leapfrogging SMEs in the 21st Century.’

Emefiele pointed out that increased access to finance for start-ups and SMEs was highly essential for the nation’s economy to grow.

He stressed that special consideration should be offered to boosting physical and ICT infrastructure to allow SMEs to perform more efficiently and become globally competitive.

He urged Nigerian tertiary institutions to ensure effective collaboration with industry players in key sectors of the economy to equip relevant manpower.

Emefiele while congratulating the fresh graduates urged them to seize the opportunity of some of the bank’s intervention initiatives.

Emefiele, who disclosed that the CBN had also prioritized financial inclusion as a deliberate strategy to reduce the percentage of adults excluded from financial services, encouraged the graduating students to be part of the solution to a greater Nigeria.

According to him, “…despite the hues, cries and complaints about this country, this remains the land of indescribable opportunities, the land where finding a simple solution to a common problem can lead to unimaginable financial prosperity.”