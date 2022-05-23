CBN Promises To Support CIBN As It Inaugurates Bankers’ House

May 23, 2022 167

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pledged support to the Lagos State chapter of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The CBN Lagos Branch Controller, Mr. Bariboloka Kayor, said this in Lagos during the ground-breaking ceremony of the CIBN multi-level Lagos Bankers House.

He thanked the branch for continuously supporting CBN, adding that the building, when completed, would be a place for knowledge transfer.

“Thank you for the good work you have been doing. At the CBN, we have the support of the branch and its activities, and we will continue to do our best to make sure that the branch of the CIBN succeeds. I assure you of our support.”

Kayor noted that the regulator’s support was because the building would become a place of knowledge transfer when completed.

Earlier, the President/Chairman of the Council, Dr. Ken Opara, congratulated the branch and its leadership for their foresight.

“The Lagos State Branch has maintained a record, as far as I can recall, for being the best branch of CIBN, year in and year out. We will be coming for the commissioning of this edifice in no distant time.

“In the next 12 months, we want to see the completion of this building. On behalf of CIBN, I want to say we will be giving you full support, and we will continue to support this project in our own way as much as possible. We will be part of seeing to the completion of this project.”

Also speaking, the immediate past President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, said the inauguration was making history for the Lagos Bankers House.

“It was something that was uppermost in my heart when I was the president. It was almost becoming impossible, but there was a mandate that must come to pass.

“We just came back from Port Harcourt and we are able to complete the legacy project at the Rivers State University in two months. They said there that it was a miracle, that it had never happened before because we gave ourselves a mandate and a target and we are able to accomplish that,” he said.