CBN Plans N570.4 Million Treasury Bills By Q2

March 19, 2021 121

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is planning to issue treasury bills valued at N570.4 million in the second quarter of the year.

The financial regulator disclosed this on its website on Thursday in a release entitled ‘Nigeria treasury bills issue programme for second quarter’.

The apex bank stated that maturing bills in the period would total N570.4 million.

The CBN disclosed it would issue N92.05 million 91-day bills; N79.65 million 182-day bills; and N398.7 million 364-day bills during the period.

According to the banking regulator, the maturing bills during the period are N92.05m 91-day bills; N79.68m 182-day bills; and N398.7m 364-day bills.

“Offer amounts are subject to change at short notice, one unit of NTB = N1,000,” the CBN stated.