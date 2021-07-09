fbpx
CBN Permits Payment Service Banks To Trade Dollars

CBN Permits Payment Service Banks To Trade Dollars

July 9, 20210134
Payment Service Banks (PSB) can now trade in foreign currencies, including dollars, as the Central of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday released supervisory framework that allows this.

The framework empowered the PSB operators to sell foreign currencies to authorised foreign exchange dealers.

The PSBs are also allowed to carry out payments and remittances (including inbound cross-border personal remittances) services through various channels within Nigeria.

The CBN framework also authorised the PSBs to accept deposits from individuals and small businesses, which shall be covered by the deposit insurance scheme.

The framework stated the operators are expected to leverage technology to provide services that would be easily accessed by the unbanked population and those who are in hard-to-reach areas of the country.

READ ALSO: NCDC Confirms Detection Of Delta COVID-19 In Nigeria

The framework focuses on corporate governance, risks management of the PSBs, and safety of funds to the consumers of the Payment Service Banks’ products.

The CBN said PSBs are to operate mostly in the rural areas and unbanked locations targeting financially excluded persons, with not less than 25 per cent financial service touch points in such rural areas as defined by the CBN from time to time.

According to the apex bank, the framework will ensure that sound risk management practices are embedded in the operations of the PSBs.

It added that the PSBs are required to comply with relevant extant regulations and CBN’s prudential guidelines and circulars which are issued periodically.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

