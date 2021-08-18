fbpx

CBN, Others Partner To Prosecute Nigerians Spraying Naira At Events

August 18, 20210131
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has condemned the spraying of and stepping on the Naira at social gatherings, stating that the act is a punishable offence.

Stating this was the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, in a statement, noting that the apex bank would partner with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other law enforcement bodies to prosecute offenders.

Nwanisobi said that such actions contravened Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (As amended), urging Nigerians to treat the Naira with “respect” and “care”.

The statement read, “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again been drawn to the activities of persons, who flagrantly abuse the legal tender by hurling wads of Naira notes in the air and stamping on the currency at social functions.  

“There have also been cases where people mishandle the Naira, deface it, hawk the currency at parties and reject the currency in some instances. It should be stated that, contrary to the practice of these unpatriotic persons, it is neither cultural nor moral, for people to disrespect the currency which citizens trade in.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (As amended) stipulates that “spraying of, dancing or marching on the Naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under the law by fines or imprisonment or both.

“Accordingly, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is collaborating with the Nigeria Police, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to address the unpatriotic practice.

“We therefore warn Nigerians, particularly those at social functions such as birthdays, weddings and funerals, to desist from disrespecting the Naira or risk being arrested by law enforcement agencies. The Naira is our legal tender and symbol of national pride. Let us respect it and handle it with care.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

