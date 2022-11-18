CBN Orders Banks To Commence Saturday Operations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country to immediately commence Saturday operations.

Speaking at the CBN fair in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Thursday, Director, Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Osita Nwasinobi said the new directive was pertinent as it would allow bank customers to return old naira notes for new ones underway.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, the CBN had said that on Thursday, December 15, 2022, the redesigned N100, N200, N500, and N1,000 notes would be launched.

While noting that the new and existing currencies would remain legal tenders and circulate together until Tuesday, January 31, 2023, when the existing current shall cease to be legal tenders in Nigeria, Nwasinobi, who was represented at the event by Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Akpama Uket, was quoted as saying that the commercial banks had equally been directed to immediately start returning the existing currencies to the financial regulator.

“They have also been instructed to receive the existing banknotes beyond the threshold stipulated by the Cashless Policy without charges to customers.

“Consequently, you must return all the current N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes to your bank before the expiration of the deadline,” the CBN chief was quoted as saying.

Why CBN is redesigning the naira notes

Noting that global best practise requires central banks to redesign their currencies every five to eight years, Governor Godwin Emefiele of the central bank revealed that more than N3 trillion in cash is in circulation.

Other reasons include;

Scarcity of clean and fit banknotes.

Hoarding of banknotes.

The alarming rates of counterfeited banknotes.

Citing the aforementioned reasons, Governor Godwin Emefiele of the central bank explained that the decision to redesign the naira notes will trigger the enablement of people to put their money into the banking system.

According to the CBN, bringing money outside the banking system into the banking system will leverage monetary policy to become more effective, such that inflation will be rightly combated.

While trillions of naira are still in circulation, a reliable source, who disclosed the N52 billion deposition in banks, stated that there are indications that the deposit sum may increase in the next few days.

Politicians, Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, businessmen, real estate financiers, traders, amongst others, were identified as the depositors.