CBN Ordered To Unfreeze Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters

February 10, 2021
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been directed by a federal high court to unfreeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters.

The directive was given by the presiding judge Admed Mohammed Wednesday after a resolution was reached by both the representative of the protesters and the counsel to the CBN to put the case to bed.

What you should know

In October 2020, the CBN filed a suit seeking the accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters frozen.

The request was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, stating that the accounts should be kept frozen for a period of 180 days.

The suit was addressed to head offices of banks including First Bank Nigeria, United Bank of Africa, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Fidelity Bank.

In response to the freezing of the accounts, Nigerians took to social media to express outrage, urging customers of banks that had frozen the accounts of protesters to stop banking with them.

