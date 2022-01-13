fbpx

CBN Opens N500k Grant For Graduates, Undergraduates; How To Apply

January 13, 20220136
The Central Bank of Nigeria has established grants for graduates and students to reduce unemployment. Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES), in partnership with Nigerian Polytechnics and Universities, to exploit the potential of graduate entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

CBN announced, “The scheme is designed to create a paradigm shift from a ‘white-collar’ job search culture in an entrepreneurial culture to economic growth and job creation between undergraduates and graduates.”

As for the grant, CBN will allocate N500 million. among the top 5 third-best delivery organizations.

“The top five polytechnics and universities in Nigeria with the best entrepreneurial ideas will be awarded first place: N150 m; second place N120 m; third place N80 m; fourth place N80 m and fifth place. Location – N50m.”

Key highlights of the guideline for CBN Grants for Graduates

Projects funded under the scheme will be monitored by independent monitors set up jointly by CBN and MFIs.

This scheme will run for the first time (no later than 31 December 2031) in 10 years, depending on the complexity of the project.

Repayment of interest and principal must be made on a monthly or quarterly basis according to a set cash flow cycle and according to an approved repayment schedule.

Eligibility Criteria for CBN N500 scholarships to graduates

Applicants under the scheme will be graduates of Nigeria Polytechnics and Universities:

i. First-degree certificate (BSc/HND/ or it is equivalent);

ii. National Youth Service Certificate (NYSC) discharge or
exemption certificate;

iii. Certificate of Participation issued by polytechnics and universities evidencing entrepreneurship training; and

iv. Not more than 7 years post-NYSC

How to apply for CBN grants

Interested persons can click the link to visit cbnties.com.ng portal for CBN N500k grants registration.

