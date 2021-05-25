fbpx
CBN Now Requires N250m From PSSPs As Minimum Capital Base

May 25, 2021046
The minimum capital requirement for payment solutions service providers (PSSPs) has been increased from N100 to N250 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was disclosed in a circular issued on Monday by the apex bank to switching and processing companies; mobile money operations (MMOs), payment solution services (PSSs); payment terminal service providers (PTSPs), PSSPs, and super-agent firms.

The new framework also revised the capital requirements for licensing of payment solution services (PSSs) down to N100 million from N250 million.

It noted that the capital requirement for switching and processing licence remains at N2 billion, including mobile money operator licence, which was retained at N2 billion.

READ ALSO: Solid Minerals Unpaid Royalties Hit N17bn – Minister

The capital requirements for the payment terminal service provider (PTSP) licence, which remains at N100 million.

The super agent licence was also maintained at N50 million.

According to the circular, requirements for all the listed firms include: “Preceding 3-years audited financial statements of the company (If applicable).

“Deposit for escrow must be in full (one lump sum). It must be made in the name of the company applying for licence (not an individual or related company). Escrowed funds are invested in treasury bills, subject to availability of treasury instruments, which would be refunded accordingly.

“Non-refundable application fee of N100,000.00 (One hundred thousand naira), payable to the CBN via the Licensing Fees for Payment Products Account.

“Licensing fee of N1,000,000.00 to be paid before the issuance of the final licence, if successful.”

In December 2020, CBN had approved a new licence categorisation for payment service providers and other financial institutions in Nigeria in a bid to promote a strong and credible payment system.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

